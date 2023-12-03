ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — CBS’s Erin Moriarty sat down with Sharon Krauseneck to discuss her husband’s case and whether she thinks he could have killed his first wife, Cathleen.

Moriarty conducted this interview as a part of her podcast “My Life on Crime with Erin Moriarty”. In her podcast episodes, she breaks down what happened in and outside of court and shares it with the audience in laymans terms.

Moriarty speaks with Sharon about her continued support of her husband, who died in prison after his conviction. Throughout this two-part episode, Sharon denies having any inside knowledge of her husband’s crime and doesn’t believe that he was capable of committing such an act.

On November 7, 2022, James Krauseneck was found guilty of second-degree murder for brutally killing his wife, Cathy with an axe in 1982. His lawyers were in the process of an appeal when he died in prison from cancer. As per NY law, that conviction was set aside, because the appeal was unable to be heard. Still, the Court of Appeals later ruled the appeal would not be allowed to go forward.