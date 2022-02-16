ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 42-year-old Corey Faison pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday morning, in connection to a fatal shooting in Rochester.

The shooting happened just before midnight on Nov. 12, outside a lounge on West Ave. Two men were shot that night; one left with paralyzing neck injuries, and the other died.

39-year-old Stephen Morgan was found dead at the scene that night. News 8 spoke to family after the arraignment Wednesday morning.

“It’s definitely been tough,” said Anthony-Dounte Simmon, Morgan’s nephew.

Police say Morgan wasn’t the intended target, and he was caught in crossfire while trying to flee. “We feel better that it wasn’t intended for him,” said Simmons.

Family and friends plan on remembering him for all his quirks, hard work, and compassion.

“He was a joy and he’s going to truly be missed,” said Morgan’s sister-in-law Lady Staria Simmons.

“We used to joke a lot, so that’s probably like the best memories that I will have of him,” said Anthony-Dounte.

For them, today is major progress. “They say patience is virtue, we were patient and we let the city do their job,” said Anthony-Dounte.

The Morgan family is one of over 80 families dealing with loss due to violence this year.

While today signifies a step forward for this one, dozens of other cases remain open – as police continue to search for suspects.

Faison faces charges for second degree murder, assault in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Additional charges may be considered by a Monroe County Grand Jury.

A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 18 at 2 p.m.