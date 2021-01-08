Irondequoit small businesses impacted by COVID-19 can apply for property tax rebates

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Small business owners in Irondequoit impacted by COVID-19 can now apply to receive a property tax rebate. This is Phase III of the Revitalizing Irondequoit’s Small Business Economy program which started last year.

Irondequoit town supervisor Dave Seeley said he’s trying to give small business owners one less thing to worry about at the beginning of 2021.

“We know this isn’t gonna solve every problem of this economic problem we’re facing. Our small businesses are really the backbone of our economy in Irondequoit, we don’t have a lot of large employers in town, and we want to be there for them any regard we can,” Seeley said.

Business owners can receive grants that match up to 100% of their 2020 town property tax bill which would be a maximum of $3,500. Funding will be given on a sliding scale.

“Any business that is impacted by COVID and experienced the shutdown or interruption in their business activity starting back in April, it’s scaled up progressively so those businesses who are currently in an orange zone who may still be shut down or had to shut down temporarily for certain parts of December last year or November they would be eligible to up to 100% and businesses that experienced less sustained shutdowns in the earlier part of 2020 would also be eligible for a portion of their property tax to be refunded.”

Seeley said the refunds are first come first serve but he believes they’ll be able to fulfill most applications.

“This is only offered to businesses that own their property or if they can demonstrate that in their lease agreement part of their lease agreement is derived from their share of property taxes from the property.”

Business owners will need to have proof of payment for their 2021 town property taxes and be able to document a loss of income as a result of the New York on PAUSE order or cluster zone designations. More information and how to apply can be found here.

To date, the RISE program has provided nearly $333,000 in financial assistant to more than 75 small businesses in Irondequoit.