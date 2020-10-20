Irondequoit Sea Breeze renovated boat launch will be more resilient against high waters

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Irondequoit boat launch near Sea Breeze is being renovated to be more resilient against high waters.

Irondequoit town supervisor Dave Seeley said he’s been looking to improve this area for years and it took high waters to finally do it. He said for two out of the past three years, the boat launch has been underwater. He said it’s the main way people access the water.

“That’s really how people access the water here in Sea Breeze so thinking about how can that park access to the water be maintained and made more resilient while at the same time enhancing this beautiful public amenity we have it’s really a win-win,” said Seeley.

The renovations will raise the parking lot to make sure the launch stays above water and will add transient docking. The project also adds more for people to do when they come down to Sea Breeze including a kayak launch, large playground, and pavilion to rent. There will also be double the number of parking spaces.

This is part of the New York State REDI program and Seeley said he’s grateful to the Governor for giving them this opportunity. NYS is paying for a majority of the project which Seeley said is good news for taxpayers here in town.

Seeley said this area draws a lot of people already and he’s excited to see what it’s becoming.

“By the time we’re opening up for our busy recreation season next year this will be an entirely different experience and we’re very excited about it. The goal is to make this more viable not just for this generation but for future generations.”

Construction on the project began in early September and it will be finished by next month.