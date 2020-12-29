Irondequoit police search for missing man

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Irondequoit Police Department sent out a missing person alert Tuesday evening for 66-year-old Rondie Simmons.

Simmons is an Irondequoit resident. He was last seen walking away from an appointment on South Clinton Avenue in Brighton around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Simmons is described as 5 ft. 10 in. tall, with short gray hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, blue jeans, and a blue mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and ask to speak with the on-duty Irondequoit Police Supervisor.