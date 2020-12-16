Irondequoit and Pittsford residents can cut down electric bills with new community solar program

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The towns of Irondequoit and Pittsford are endorsing Monroe Community Power’s community solar program. The program supports green energy and helps decrease the state’s carbon footprint.

Kimie Romeo is an Irondequoit town councilwoman. She said she joined a solar program recently when she was unable to put solar panels on her house.

“I’m noticing more than 10% savings and I already know every month what my electric bill’s gonna be,” Romeo said.

The program is offered through Joule Community Power. People who sign up will be assigned to one of four local solar farms: Bennett Farm, Macedon Farm, Williamson Farm, or Whittier Farm. All four are already running, so subscribers will begin saving up to 10% on electricity right away.

“There’s probably at this point more opportunities than there are residents signing up but at some point we’ll get to that pivotal point where we’ll have more residents interested and there might be a waiting time again until the next solar farm opens up.”

Romeo said for every home in town that participates, the town gets $50, which goes into a sustainability fund. Both towns can use their sustainability funds to finance future sustainability projects of their choosing. Romeo said Irondequoit has a “wish list” of projects they’d love to do down the line, including solarized green spaces or playgrounds where people could plug in a cell phone or laptop.

“Striving for 100% renewable energy it’s a ‘have to’, it’s a must, it’s a place we really should be. We owe it to the next generation to have these conversations and to take action now.”

People in Irondequoit can sign up right away. Pittsford residents can attend a virtual public information session Wednesday at 6 p.m.