Parma, N.Y. (WROC) — Even after combing over William Mason’s home and property in Parma in late May of 2021, investigators had little to go on.

Neither blood, nor weapon.



They did have Mason’s remains which they had found in a fire pit and they had some video and phone evidence placing Mason’s step-son Lance Mitchel, 45, at the scene of the crime — and that was about it.

Mike Shannon, an investigator with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, said he and his team thought Mitchel committed the crime, but there was zero cooperation on Mitchel’s part.



Adam Chodak: “Did he tell you anything before the trial?”

Mike Shannon: “Nothing.”

Chodak: “He maintained his innocence the entire time?”

Shannon: “Yes.”



Shannon believed Mitchel had motive having been angry with his step-father over the selling of some childhood toys, but nothing was 100% certain.



“Not knowing is hard,” Shannon said. “Not knowing the motivation for things, not knowing why he did it, it’s tough, it’s tough for us to wrap our heads around it.”



This week, however, at court, Mitchel didn’t just plead guilty, he, for the first time, confessed to the crime, even going into detail about how he snapped his step-father’s neck.



Shannon says that explains why there wasn’t any blood.



“I wasn’t surprised by what he said and I actually felt relief for the family of William Mason that they finally get an answer they’ve been looking for and hopefully it’s the first step of closure for them,” Shannon said.



And a final step in closing the case.



“Only two people know what happened that day and only one of them can’t tell us what happened so we have to rely on Lance and rely on Lance and hope that he’s telling the truth,” Shannon said.

When asked if he thinks Mitchel was indeed telling the truth, Shannon said, “I think so… I hope so.”

In a plea agreement with prosecutors, Mitchel pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree and is expected to be sentenced to 15 years in prison next month.

His sister Dawn Mitchel, 47, is also charged in this case and is due back in court next week, though it remains unclear how her brother’s confession might impact her fate.