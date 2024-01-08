ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It has now been five months since families and individuals seeking asylum first began arriving in Rochester, sent at the direction of a NYC/DocGo-run ‘Influx Program.’ Organizations working closely with migrants and families tell us they are expected more people to arrive as NYC continues to grapple with limited space and resources.

IBERO Action League is one of of the community-based organizations at the helm of assisting families. Leaders tell News 8, the main goal right now for the systems they have in place is to get families to a point where they can become independent.

Daisy Ruiz-Marin is IBERO’s Director of Migrant Serivices. She explains there is an office right on site at the Holiday Inn Hotel which remains the only location currently approved under the county’s Emergency Housing Order to shelter asylum-seeking families and indivuals.

“So in Rochester just at the local hotel, I do know that it has been over 80 families that have arrived since August 7th. I can tell you that our program has relocated 20 families that were at the local hotel into their own apartments at this time,” she says.

“Really what is needed right now is apartments, right. The more apartments that we get, the more families that we can help move into their first apartments and kind of get that ball rolling for them to be on their own and be self-sufficient in the next year,” Ruiz-Marin adds.

When it comes to placement, the process is currently set up where there is a referral system in the local coalition where a family is identified as having applied for some sort of immigration relief, such as asylum status or ‘Temporary Protection Status’ (TPS), they are made eligibile for a work permit in the next couple of months. That process then allows said family/individual to become eligible for IBERO’s relocation program.

“Once they receive their work permit, we help them with workforce development and during that time we have funding to assist them through the year with rent and other expenses and at the end of the program we expect for them to be able to be self-suffient to continue in the community,” says Ruiz-Marin.

Downstate on Monday, protestors held a rally in Foley Square as NYC prepares to evict asylum seeking families from shelters after 60 days. Protestors calling for an end to the shelter limits, where the new policy requiring families to re-apply for housing every 60-days is set to take effect Tuesday. NYC Mayor Eric Adams said Monday migrants will not be ‘thrown on the streets.’ In mid-December, New York City’s Department of Social Services estimated more than 157,600 asylum-seekers arrived there since the prior spring.

“So we are expecting for more families to start coming up to kind of alleviate the situation that’s currently happening; the crisis that New York City has in their shelter system. So we’re working really hard at helping families move into their apartments so we can alleviate some fo the rooms here to be able to receive more families from NYC into our local hotel,” Ruiz-Marin adds.

While there have been efforts at the state level to create an expedited work visa program for asylees,

current federal law requires an asylum seeker wait 150 days before applying for a work permit. However, they are not eligible to receive an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) until their asylum application has been pending for a total of 180 days.

News 8 did also check in with Monroe County for this story. As per its role in the contract run by NYC/DocGo, we are told ‘everything remains in compliance.’