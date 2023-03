ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in his cell at the Ontario County Jail Monday.

According to investigators, jail staff discovered the unresponsive main alone in his cell around 5:45 a.m. Corrections staff called for paramedics, who determined the man had no signs of life.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine a cause of death.