Immigration attorney: Congress needs to pass DACA legislation to make reinstatement permanent

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After years of the DACA immigration program being cancelled, the Federal District Court is reinstating it. Applications from Dreamers are pouring in, but a local immigration attorney said one specific thing needs to happen to make this a permanent reality.

Rosanna Berardi is an immigration lawyer in Buffalo. “These poor DACA applicants and recipients, it’s been like a ping pong match,” she said of the back-and-forth with the program.

DACA is a program for people who illegally came to the United States as children and want to continue living and working here legally as adults.

“Imagine you’re brought here at two years old you’ve gone to school your whole life here, you go to high school, you go to college, you go to work, you’re illegal the entire time you can’t legitimately work you can’t get on payrolls that’s a really terrible discrepancy for someone that’s been here their whole life,” said Berardi.

She said back in 2017, the Trump administration cancelled the DACA program. This year, the Supreme Court decided they wanted to take another look at the way the program was cancelled. Some DACA recipients brought a lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to begin looking at it again, the Federal District Court did instead, and decided to reinstate the program. Berardi said people are now able to file under DACA again but she doesn’t know how long that will last.

“Remember this is all being handled by the court system and the executive branch. Congress needs to pass DACA legislation for this to be completely permanent and unable to be overturned and so while all these court rulings are definitely good news for DACA recipients or applicants, I’m fearful that another court is going to come along and overturn this again.”

She said President Elect Joe Biden said in the first 100 days he’s going to sign a comprehensive immigration reform bill and pass it along to congress. Berardi also said there’s another court case coming up in Texas that’s predicted to shut off DACA again. For now, we wait and see.

“I always say DACA’s back on with an asterisk for now and until Congress takes this up and makes it permanent we’re gonna be in this volleyball game that we’ve been in for eight years.”