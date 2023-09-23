ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local electrical union celebrated the opening of a new training facility Friday.

They cut the ribbon on the new IBEW Local 86/Rochester Joint Apprentice and Training Center. The new space is designed for educating and training people to become electricians.

IBEW Local 86 business manager Ray Ryerse hopes it will have a huge impact.

“I want our community and our union to be a product for our best selves,” Ryerse said. “The more that we light the path for the middle class and for all walks of life. I don’t want these two symbiotic entities to fall subject to our past missed opportunities, so let’s not call this a ribbon cutting. This is a christening of a building that represents a new vessel embarking on a journey to house all members of our community to a better way of life.”

The IBEW hopes the new training center will help bolster the labor numbers across the board, particularly amongst women and people of color.