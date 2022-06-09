ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More people are coming forward, accusing a local gynecologist of fertility fraud.

They say he’s inseminated women with his own sperm, when patients thought they were getting a sperm donor from someone they didn’t know, or a donation service outside the office.

Over the past several months, multiple people have come forward with the same story: Dr. Morris Wortman is their real father, they say, and they learned it through a DNA test.

Chris Muench of Fairport says it’s like living a lie, most of your life.

He found out two weeks ago.

“I had like a panic attack that was like so severe,” he said. “It changes nothing but everything at the same time, that’s kind of what I tell people.”

Muench says he found out while reviewing results from a 23 and Me test. The screen, showing him multiple half-siblings.

He thought the system was broken until he reached out to them; all sharing the same response.

The siblings, claim Dr. Wortman is their father.

Dr. Wortman still practices locally. We’ve reached out to his office multiple times in our coverage of this story, and left messages. We have not heard back.

Muench says there could be more than a dozen half-siblings.

They all say their biological mothers were told they’d be receiving a donor from someone anonymous and unknown to the patient.

“If my dad was alive, this would be really hard for him,” said Muench.

Muench says he had a great relationship with the father he grew up with.

He passed away in 2014.

And now the puzzle pieces to that half of his identity — feel scattered.

“Not only do I not know the medical history, there are so many siblings out there going through the same thing,” he said.

Kara Rubinstein, is the CEO of Right To Know; an organization advocating for people like Muench, and victims in cases where she says there may be fraud.

Rubinstein says it should be a fundamental right to know your human identity

But in the United States, there aren’t many laws protecting this idea.

“The bills that we have in the New York legislature make it a sex crime for a doctor to use his own sperm and make a civil cause of action for the offspring, the patient as well as the spouse, and the donor because sometimes the clinic makes promises to the donor, like they limit the number of offspring created, or the geographic area where they use the persons gametes, and then they don’t do that,” said Rubinstein.

Bills also call to revoke licensure from a doctor, if these cases are proven.

The only concern, Rubinstein says, legislation moves slowly — and she wants action now.

“Part of the problem is there’s no data requirement for reporting these things, so we don’t know how many people are born from a sperm provider,” she said. “And the only way that these frauds are being uncovered is when someone is taking an over the counter DNA test.”

Muench says he’ll be dealing with unanswered questions for a while. He says Dr. Wortman blocked him on Facebook.

“Only thing I would ask him is why, I just want to know why,” he said. “Time heals everything to some degree, so within 6 to 12 months I hope this won’t be the first thing I think of in the morning.”

One of Muench’s half-siblings is suing Dr. Wortman for medical malpractice.

The woman, says she actually saw Dr. Wortman as a patient before learning he was her father.

More on that lawsuit can be found over at this link.

Dr. Wortman runs a private practice and has some privileges with URMC.

We reached out to URMC for comment, and received the following statement:

“Dr. Wortman is a voluntary faculty member in the School of Medicine and Dentistry, and has clinical privileges at Strong Memorial and Highland hospitals, which permit him to perform gynecological surgeries in our facilities. However, he has not exercised these privileges in recent years, nor has he ever performed fertility procedures at UR Medicine facilities.

Dr. Wortman’s faculty appointment is set to expire June 30 and will not be renewed, which is routine for voluntary faculty who have stopped using their privileges.“