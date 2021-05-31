Hundreds line the streets for Greece Memorial Day parade

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of people showed up to the Greece Memorial Day parade Monday morning. The parade was cancelled at the beginning of the month due to COVID safety concerns and just a day later, supervisor Bill Reilich announced after hearing feedback from residents it would go on after all.

After the year everyone had, Deirdre Carter said it felt good to go to an event like this again.

“I enjoyed seeing all of the cars and all the support for our former troops that have been out serving us and I also enjoyed just the camaraderie that we felt after being shut in for so long it was good to see people coming out and enjoying themselves,” Carter said.

She also said she’s glad Reilich listened to the community’s feedback and decided to hold the parade.

“Seeing the town of Greece decided to listen to the people and come out here, a lot of us have been doing what we need to do to stay safe so it was nice to see that respected and just enjoy ourselves.”

After some uncertainty about whether it would go on – the Greece Memorial Day parade is in full swing this morning 🇺🇸 @News_8 pic.twitter.com/RhsXqhW65l — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) May 31, 2021

Mallory Hilton said it’s her first time coming to the parade and she brought the whole family.

“We love this, being able to do this all together, being able to come out and see everybody, we love all of it really,” she said.

The parade included something for everyone, especially the kids.

Aodohan Omoregie said he loved the police cars, Gianna liked watching the bands and the fire trucks, and Eddie said the parade was overall “awesome.”

Groups from across the county marched in and came out to the parade.