ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — O.K. Take a deep breath, because here we go again.

The Bills (5-5) are back home at Highmark Stadium Sunday for a rematch with the Jets (4-5). Kickoff is 4:25 p.m. on News 8 WROC. As we are all painfully aware, the Bills fell to the Jets in overtime on Monday Night Football to open the season.

And that loss was topped this past Monday when Denver left Buffalo with a walk-off win.

That led to the firing of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and so on and so forth. Now back to this week.

CBS has its lead broadcast team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson calling the game.

Coverage starts with Buffalo Kickoff LIVE from Orchard Park at 11:30 a.m. followed by The NFL Today at noon.

The 1 p.m. game on CBS features AFC North rivals Pittsburgh vs Cleveland. The Browns will be without QB Deshaun Watson, who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery.

If you’re looking to catch the game in person, we did a check of prices on Ticketmaster and Stubhub. You can grab tickets (fees included) starting in the $80 dollar range for 300-level, and a few in the 200-level sections. Most of the lower-bowl prices are still up there, but some end zone seats are available for @ $130 and up.