ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The House of Mercy reopened on Tuesday after being closed for three months.

That closure came after a deadly machete attack on August 7, allegedly by one of the shelter’s residents; killing a resident, and injuring another.

Nathaniel Jeanpierre III, 40, is accused of attacking and killing Michael Nairy, 68, with a large sheath-type knife at the shelter the evening of Aug. 7. Jeanpierre is also accused of seriously injuring another man in his 20s. Both attacks were unprovoked, according to investigators.

Executive Director Dr. Tammy Butler sat down with News 8 for the first time since the attack, and offered a full tour inside.

One of the biggest changes since August, is a new security system. Residents will notice this right upon walking inside; they will be asked to hand over bags, and walk through a metal detector.

House of Mercy, reopens TODAY. This has been our first chance to speak with the executive director since the fatal machete attack this summer.



Pictured below, is a new security system in place @News_8 pic.twitter.com/5I95Itqhrv — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) November 1, 2022

“That was a generous gift from a anonymous donor, to build that exterior area,” she said.

And over the past few months, there’s been safety training for staff members, along with mental health services and trauma support.

Butler said they’ve been preparing for this day with help from county, city and state officials.

And the response from residents?

“Just walking through our doors has been an excitement,” said Butler. “We have had some people who were here before, some people who are new, so as the day is going on we are excited that people are hearing we are open.”

Butler says this signifies a renewed sense of hope and strength.

“Today means a fresh start, being able to open up our doors with 40 beds for the community,” said Butler.

For context, there’s been change in leadership this past year.

Founder of the shelter Sister Grace Miller was demoted from her leadership position earlier this Spring – and removed earlier this Fall. The board also cut ties with guest services coordinator Sister Rita Lewis, due to quote, ‘irreconcilable differences.’

We asked Butler about those recent changes, to which she responded:

“It’s been 40 years of a legacy here in Rochester. As we build upon that, we want to continue on the works of mercy and that radical compassion as we continue on this mission,” said Butler.

She said she’s focused on moving forward, especially with colder weather on the way.

Butler says they’re always looking for more staff, volunteers and donors.

She said they are specifically open to taking hygienic products, winter gear and community support.

Butler said they also have an on-site doctor for residents from Rochester Regional Health. Those services will be available weekly.

In the meantime, Jeanpierre III is facing charges for Murder in the Second Degree and Attempted Murder in the Second Degree.