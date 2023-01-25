ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Landmark Society of Western New York unveiled its 2022-23 “Five to Revive” list Wednesday.

The local landmarks up for consideration this year are the Hotel Cadillac, the Mt. Hope Cemetery Chapel, the City of Rochester’s urban tree canopy, the Willard State Hospital in Seneca County, and the John Wenrich Cabin on the Wesley Hill Nature Preserve.

The ‘Five to Revive” program highlights buildings or properties the Landmark Society deems worthy of investment and attention. Its goal is to spur rehabilitation and revitalization.

“I think that this year’s selection is a varied group of properties and resources,” Landmark Society of WNY Executive Director Wayne Goodman said. “I think it calls attention to a variety of needs and our goal is to utilize those needs to help leverage increased economy and community investment and pride.”

The Hotel Cadillac on Chestnut Street in Rochester has been the site of protests and rallies since its closure in 2018. Advocates regularly call on the city to reopen the building as an option for low-income tenants and those dealing with homelessness.

Rochester’s tree canopy was the subject of a 2022 study into how coverage contributes to health and environmental disparities.

Here’s how the Landmark Society describes these and the rest of their selections: