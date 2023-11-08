ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ahead of Veterans Day, News 8 will be celebrating our servicemembers alongside the Veterans Outreach Center through the Hope for Heroes telethon.

The money raised helps fund the programs and services that the VOC offers.

During the program, you’ll hear from veterans who received help from the VOC in their transition back to civilian life. Executive Director Laura Heltz says it’s about returning the favor.

“For those that do have that struggle period, its our responsibility to help them, and to realize that they’ve already done something amazing for this country,” she said. “So if we need to provide a little bit of support to help them get back to the place that they once were, or to the next phase of their life, then that is our responsibility.”

That airs Thursday at 7:00 p.m.