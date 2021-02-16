Homeless outreach group bringing permanent housing to Marketview Heights

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local group Person Centered Housing Options is bringing permanent housing to the Marketview Heights area. The project is three years in the making and the group is hoping to give 15 people a new home by next spring.

Inez Burns lives in Marketview Heights. She said bringing permanent housing to the area is long overdue.

“My neighbors are excited it’s been awhile since we had any type of development in our area,” she said. “We have a big homeless population in this Marketview Heights area and we need somebody to come out to make changes to give people somewhere to live where they’re safe, clean, and warm.”

The build may just look like an an old factory now, but by spring of next year it’ll be home to 15 brand new apartment units. Nicholas Coulter co-founded PCHO back in 2015. He said the new apartments will go to people looking for support services, they’ll have staff on site, and will partner with the community for recreation programs and other activities.

“It took us about three years, multiple tries with the state and partnership with the neighborhood to really make this a dream come true,” he said. “We’re gonna be using a housing first model that really addresses their issues, supports them in their recovery or in their needs, provides them with education and employment services and seeks to get them into income so they can sustain their living.”

Coulter said this is needed in Rochester now more than ever. “Just last night we found 20 folks on the streets and in different garages downtown and those folks really need housing to be successful.”

The housing will be permanent, meaning tenants will have a 12 month lease and can continue that lease as long as they’re eligible for the program. Burns said she can’t wait to see the area grow and bring more people to her community garden.

“We can sit down with coffee and talk about how we’re gonna stay sober and have people come to the garden and deal with depression and just sit there and think about how you’re blessed,” Burns said.

The group is hoping to move people into the units by the spring of 2022.

Each year, PCHO services more than 300 families living on the streets or in shelters.