Photo provided to News 8 by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) — Historic landmark Hill Cumorah has completed it’s final stages in a two-year makeover.

Organizers said the goal is to return the site to it’s natural state of a forest, one reminiscent of hundreds of years ago.

Chances are, the hill has affected you in some way, whether driving by it on Route 21 or attending pageants in previous years.

But above all, it has affected members of The Church of Latter Day Saints the most.

It’s been two years since work started on the rehabilitation. Most recently, more than 50 volunteers planted native tree seeds as the final step.

The church has been holding pageants on the hill for more than 80 years.

Organizers say it was an emotional decision back in 2018, to end pageants for good. The reasons, having to do with a need for more family time, time to pray and a desire to reach more members globally.

A final performance was set for 2020, but cancelled due to the pandemic. Soon after that, dozens of volunteers got to work.

Benjamin Pykles, Manager in the Historic Sites Division for Church History Department of Latter Day Saints [In Salt Lake City] spoke to News 8 about the transition.

“There were about 24 buildings in or around the hill that needed to be removed, tens of thousands of square footage of asphalt paths, parking lots, and other amenities that needed to be removed as well,” he said.

Pykles said many of those buildings were for the pageant. Some were electrical buildings, places to house costumes, or places where members of the pageant could rest, eat and study.

In 25 to 35 years, the goal is to see a full-blown forest.

“Even though the seeds will take several decades before they reach full maturity, that’s just one section of the Hill Cumorah, the rest of the hill is beautiful, sections of old growth forest where people can enjoy that setting, and other areas are fully forested.”

Pykles said he wants everyone to enjoy the site in the years to come. Right now, you can visit the trails for a self-guided experience.

“All of the trails ultimately lead to the Hill Cumorah monument on top of the hill, which is a large statue of Angel Moroni on top, and some interperative signs along the trail that explain some of the things we believe happened on the hill,” said Pykles.

The monument at the top is now accessible for those in wheel chairs, or pushing strollers, Pykles said.

“So it can be a sacred place for members of our church where they can go and contemplate and think about the sacred events that happened there in the history of our church,” he said. “But we also want everyone all members of the community, anyone who has an interest to come visit.”

Pykles said some people are wondering why they’re planting seeds instead of saplings for trees.

“We’re trying to reforest the hill in a very natural way, mimicking what mother nature would do. When you plant trees by seed, they compete with one another, they race for the light and so they become very tall, narrow and create really high canopies,” he said.