Henrietta residents push back against development plans

WEST HENRIETTA, NY (WROC)- A proposed distribution facility in West Henrietta is creating conflict, as some property owners nearby believe the facility does not fit in with what they consider a historic, close knit neighborhood.

The proposed West Henrietta facility will sit right on a hill behind The Horizon Group’s property. Owners say if the facility goes through, the parking lot will be just 85 feet from their property line.

“Something that is 5 stories tall on a hill overshadowing this whole residential area doesn’t really fit,” said Mark Congdon, owner the Horizon Group.

Mark Congdon owns a cobblestone house built in in the 1800s. The building has a lot of history and many properties in the area are considered historical.

The Town of Henrietta has granted a special use permit for development of the former Delphi property near the corner of Erie Station Road and West Henrietta.

Development plans call for a currently empty lot to be turned into a over 2,000,000 square foot distribution building, raising concerns about traffic, keeping the area residential and just how it will look.

“There’s vibrations, they’re going to move the hill. There’s 500 parking spaces and tractors coming in everyday to this facility so it’s the scope of the project and how massive it is that really doesn’t just impact my property but all the surrounding properties,” said Congdon.

Town Supervisor Stephen Schultz says benefits include more jobs and an additional tax base, but he does notice there are negatives and he is already working with developers to address concerns.

“We’re increasing the amount of buffering required between it and historical properties. We’re gonna talk to them about trying to position is so that there’s no building zone for the first 250 feet around the properties we are require them to widen the park’s exit so that there is a dedicated right turn lane,” Schultz said.

A petition against the development is gaining traction online. Property owners like Congdon who signed would like more information on the plans put online and a series of town meeting about the project.

“We just want something that more in character with the neighbor… I’m for development I’m a tax payer but I think it’s about smart developments,” said Congdon.

The town is waiting for updated plans from the developers to move forward. As of now developers are scheduled to present the new plans during a town meeting January 27th.