ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)– The man and a woman indicted on sex trafficking charges in connection with a kidnapping caught on camera in Henrietta were in court Thursday.

Investigators say Cordell Brooks and Shuntiayana Sims, both 27, were arrested on July 5 following a kidnapping at the Microtel on Lehigh Station Road. According to police, surveillance video from that hotel shows Sims and Brooks dragging a victim out of a hotel lobby.

The suspects were arrested and charged with sex trafficking, kidnapping and assault. Both pleaded not guilty in court to those charges Thursday.

Sims’ appearance before the judge was brief. Brooks’ lawyer asked for lower bail, which currently stands at $100,000 dollars. The defense said the Bail is an undue hardship for his family. His pregnant wife and child were outside the courtroom, where emotions were high.

The defense requested Brooks be released with ankle monitoring. The prosecution said bail should remain in place, and the judge agreed, arguing Brooks would pose a significant flight risk due to a history of failing to appear in court for bench warrants.

The next hearings for Brooks and Sims are scheduled for September and November, with a trial date of January 22.

Watch full security footage

Prosecutors said it was unlikely that the female victim in this case is the only one out there potentially linked to Brooks and Sims. If anyone has any information they are asked to call 911.