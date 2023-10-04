ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the suspects accused of kidnapping a woman for sex trafficking at a Microtel in Henrietta has pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping and assault.

Shuntiayana Sims, 27, took that plea Wednesday. She and her alleged accomplice, Cordell Brooks, initially pleaded not guilty. Both were given additional charges of sex trafficking and promoting prostitution back in July. Their trial was set to start in January.

Sims and Brooks were arrested after a woman was dragged out of the Microtel on Lehigh Station Road just before 6:00 a.m. on July 5. The incident was caught by the hotel’s security camera. Police said they were quickly able to identify the suspects and victim, and found all three in a car near Joseph Avenue and Sullivan Street in the City of Rochester.

FULL SECURITY FOOTAGE: