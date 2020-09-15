Henrietta fire chief says new fire station would improve response times, residents to vote Tuesday night

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — People living in Henrietta will vote on Tuesday night on whether they want the town to build a new fire station in the southwest zone. The current firehouse on Erie Station Road only has a garage for trucks and a small training facility, and the firefighters have wanted an upgrade for years.

Amy Donald lives in a neighborhood across the street from fire station 6, but she’s lived in the town of Henrietta her whole life. She said this is long overdue.

“If your house is on fire out here it takes a long time for them to come before they can extinguish your house, so I think a closer fire station would be the right thing to do especially for the residents who live out here,” said Donald.

Fire chief Mark Strzyzynski said they’re looking to improve response times to the southwest part of town. “Seven minutes versus two minutes is a big difference,” he said.

They’re hoping to build the new fire station on the lawn in front of the current training facility. Firefighters will be able to live there during their shift. They also want to upgrade the training facility to make it more accessible for firefighters to train whenever they want.

“Currently it’s a volunteer fire station and people respond from home to get on the fire trucks and then respond. Our nearest career fire house is up on Bailey Road so if we had a car accident right in front of this building, the first engine would take about seven minutes to get here on a good day now you throw traffic and weather in there and it extends farther than that,” said Chief Strzyzynski.

The proposed project will cost $8.4 million. If approved, it will raise taxes by .16 per $1,000. The chief said the average Henrietta house at $150,000 would see around a $24 increase per year.

“I just want people to come and vote, like the project or don’t like the project, just please come and vote.”

The vote is happening at the station at 50 Erie Station Road and will run until 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

The vote was supposed to happen back in March, but it was postponed due to COVID-19.