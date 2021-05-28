Help wanted: Seasonal employers having trouble filling jobs after gap year due to pandemic

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Many local businesses and organizations are having trouble finding employees to fill seasonal summer jobs. Some say being closed or limited last year due to COVID-19 is impacting this summer’s hiring process.

Roseland Water Park will be opening in about a month and they’re still looking for between 50 and 60 employees. Vice president Steven Fuller said being a seasonal business, it isn’t entirely unique to still be looking for employees, but being closed last year adds another level of complexity.

“We did have a gap last year we weren’t operating so we don’t have that hiring list or pool of returning applicants or employees that come back year after year so our last group that was here that was two years ago,” Fuller said.

Fuller said they’ve gotten creative by reaching out to community groups to recruit high school and college students which he said has just recently been successful.

Jeff Nutting is the recreation director in the Town of Perinton and said they’re having a similar problem.

“The most difficult one we’re having right now is our parks staff. So those are seasonal employees that work 40 hours a week over the course of the summer. Mowing lawns, weed whacking, and different parks activities like that,” said Nutting. “So ideally we would have these positions filled right away, we have backup plans of how we’re gonna manage all the parks if we don’t fill them.”

Both said working outside and making new friends are perks to these jobs.

“It’s a great experience, particularly for people looking to build a career off something like this to get your feet wet and handle situations you’ll be dealing with down the road,” Nutting said.

“You’re outside, it’s a safe experience, it’s a great way to learn new skills, meet new friends, it’s a great opportunity for young adults and students to spend two months or so with us we teach them how to be lifeguards,” Fuller said.

Roseland will be opening sometime at the end of June. They will be announcing their official opening date soon.

To apply to Roseland, you can go to their website. The Town of Perinton also has applications on its website.