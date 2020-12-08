Help a family in need: Rochester restaurant continues holiday tradition with safety in mind

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Label 7 and Native Eatery & Bar are partnering with Community Place of Greater Rochester to help families in need for the holiday season.

Through a pre-screening application process, Community Place has selected families in need of sponsorships. Community members can sponsor a family and purchase Christmas baskets, food, and children’s gifts, and deliver them directly to the family at their home or to Community Place for the family to pick up. People can also choose to sponsor a family and purchase a Wegmans or Tops gift card and drop it off at Label 7, and the restaurant will do the rest.

While normally customers could walk into one of the two restaurants and choose a family from the Christmas tree, the Mueller Restaurant Group is doing things a little different this year due to COVID-19. They are asking those who are interested in sponsoring a family to reach out to them directly at lauren@mrgrochester.com.

Those who are interested have until Thursday, December 10 to reach out. Those who wish to participate are responsible for coordinating delivery to either Community Place or directly to the family by December 22.

Community Place is a non-profit agency that serves the residents of Northeast Rochester by providing aid to people for basic needs with family and housing services and other programs.