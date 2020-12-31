Health experts working to find evidence of new COVID strain locally

Tami Jeffries, R.N., prepares the first locally-available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Experts say a new, faster spreading strain of COVID-19 is cause for concern – as a lot is still unknown. California is now the second state to report cases of this new COVID variant from the U.K. You may be wondering: is it in our community?

Local infectious disease expert Dr. Emil Lesho says they’re working on finding that answer.

“We are looking for it, we are looking for it,” he said.

Dr. Lesho says it’s common for multiple strains to pop up when a virus is spreading. It comes down to natural selection – some strains become weaker, some stronger.

“When they looked at clusters in U.K. and South Africa with large outbreaks occurring, they had the ability to type all these strains, and they found the majority of the strains in these high attack outbreaks were this one,” said Dr. Lesho.

The good news is, Dr. Lesho says the new strain does not appear to be more deadly, and the vaccine should still be able to help minimize severity of infection. If anything, Dr. Lesho says the effectiveness of vaccination might go down – which is something researchers have not yet determined.

“This is all preliminary there’s no evidence, instead of that 95% effectiveness number, that might come down,” he said.

A common question he gets – would this strain allow us to achieve herd immunity more quickly? His answer: while herd immunity is the ultimate goal – achieving it with this strain is not the way to go about it. COVID-19 is still deadly in and of itself, and if anything, this is another reason to take it seriously, he says.

“It would be a huge economic, mortality burden to try to achieve herd immunity that way,” said Dr. Lesho.

Dr. Lesho says he ultimately wants the public to know this new strain is a good reminder for how dangerous COVID-19 can be, and how important it is to socially distance, wash your hands and wear a mask.