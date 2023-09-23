ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s first ever Harvest Moon Festival is happening this weekend.

The new event is hosted by the Rochester chapter of APAPA in the hopes of bringing more Asian representation to the Rochester community.

Harvest Moon is similar to a celebration of Thanksgiving for many East and Southeast Asian cultures. This year’s festival featured cultural food — music — and performances from local asian heritage groups.

Festival organizers say they are excited with the community’s positive response and success of the event.

“We pulled this off in two months, so with that we are thankful that people came and they’re still coming. I guess it was about time. People wanted to have something fun like this and we’re part of this timing. You know, we all wanted it. People wanted it. This just came together beautifully.”

They also added they hope to continue to expand and bring back the festival for years to come.