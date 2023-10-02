ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The second consecutive Happy Hour for the Homeless fundraiser kicked off Monday, with some help from the masked man behind the cause.

Batman of San Jose, as he is known in the community, has been giving aid to the homeless population for four years now in his hometown of San Jose as well as his college home of Rochester. The event will see one dollar of every drink purchased at participating Rochester bars during designated hours to either Recovery All Ways or Person Centered Housing Options.

Batman says that events like these are critical to the development of the community.

“Events like this pull people together, they lift the community up in a very positive manner while also building connections and meeting new people,” he said. “Ultimately that’s so important to the success of our communities. We just need to get to know each other a little more. This is a great way of doing that in a much more positive manner then I ever thought possible.”

The event runs through October 10 across 19 bars and counting.