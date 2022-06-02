ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two popular festivals in the Rochester area are making a return this weekend.

Driving down East Ave on Thursday, you may notice those familiar sights and sounds of Greece. The Rochester Greek Festival kicked off a full-scale return, for the first time in three years.

Van Zissis has been working behind the scenes for the Rochester Greek Fest, for over 20 years.

“A lot of us are actually first generation Greeks, I’m first-generation, both my parents are from Greece,” he said.

In all his time participating, he never anticipated a three year hiatus, let alone a pandemic.

It’s something Father Angelo Maggos never planned for either. Reflecting on how far we’ve come today, through mask-wearing and shutdowns, is a good feeling.

“It is awesome to be back,” he said. “It’s quite a bit of work preparing, it’s one year in the making, so it doesn’t happen overnight.”

Fairport Canal Days are also returning full-scale this year.

Marketing Manager Scott Winner says for the first time since COVID, the festival is back to it’s traditional footprint.

Stretching from four corners of 250 and Church Street, all the way to High Street.

“Unofficially the return to normal,” he said. “Almost a mile long stretch of festival.”

Both festivals, welcoming back live music, art vendors and of course; lots of food.

“Around 40 different food vendors,” said Winner. “50 bands performing on four different stages, over the next two days and two nights.”

Each festival, sharing something unique with the Rochester community.

“Jazz being the primary genre we play there,” said Winner.

“Not only the culture of dancing and eating, but also that spirit of hospitality that all Greeks are known for,” said Father Maggos.

For more on these two festivals, as well as parking information, head over to these links:

Rochester Greek Festival

Fairport Canal Days