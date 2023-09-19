ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Central School District will join hundreds of others around the country in a consolidated lawsuit against social media companies aimed at holding them responsible for student struggles with mental health.

The GCSD Board of Education voted to join the lawsuit Tuesday night.

“We will not sit by and allow companies to put profits before student safety and emotional wellness,” GCSD Board President Sean McCabe said in a statement issued after the vote. “We teach our students to speak up when they see wrongdoing, and tonight, we are following that example.”

In that same statement, the district said in part:

“Before the vote, Deputy Superintendent Jeremy Smalline explained that for too many children, social media use is compromising their sleep and valuable in-person time with family and friends. Promoting these products to minors also exposes them to violent and sexually explicit content, and contributes to increases in low-self esteem, bullying, eating disorders, anxiety, and depression.”

The district said it hired dozens of mental health professionals and launched new educational programs to help students learn to regulate their use of social media.

According to the district, it will not be charged legal fees for participating in the lawsuit unless a monetary judgement is awarded. The district said it was awarded $250,000 in a similar lawsuit against vaping manufacturer Juul Labs earlier this year, and uses that money to fund vaping prevention and intervention programs.