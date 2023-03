ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece man was hospitalized Thursday after he was hit by a car in Rochester.

According to investigators, the 34-year-old man was heading south West Ridge Road at Dewey Avenue around 2:48 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle turning left onto Dewey.

The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what police said were serious but not life-threatening injuries. No tickets were issued.