Greece family searching for camera with sentimental photos stolen at Fairport Canal Days

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece mom is distraught and asking for the community’s help after her family camera was stolen out of her baby’s stroller at Fairport Canal Days. She said it may not sound like much to the average person, but to her family, this camera means everything.

Bryn McDaniels, her husband, and their seven month old baby girl had a great time at Canal Days this past Saturday. But when they got home, they realized the camera was missing.

“A seven month old in 90 degree heat, it was not top of mind at all, all I was really focused on was her and making sure she was okay, so we didn’t immediately notice it until we came home and we were like, ‘where is our camera?’

It wasn’t just any camera, it holds precious photos she doesn’t have saved anywhere else including a six month old photo shoot, family trips, and one huge life event.

“Pictures from my daughter’s birth from this past November, obviously with COVID we couldn’t have anybody in the hospital room except for my husband and I, and luckily he was able to take some pictures of her birth,” she said. “So very, very sentimental pictures to us. She’s our only daughter and it breaks my heart that’s the only place where those are.”

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fbrynwatsonxo%2Fposts%2F10222746053413731&show_text=true&width=500

She also said she reached out to the Fairport Police Department and festival organizers, but both told her no one has turned in the camera. She said she’s hoping someone will at least return the SD card with the photos.

“They said they’re not very hopeful just because of what it is and it is a higher-end digital camera just under $1,000, so I anticipate someone trying to sell it but at this point I just want the SD card back that has all the pictures.”

She said she’s asking the person who took it to please give it back.

“I won’t be mad, nobody will be mad or anything like that, we’re really just looking for the pictures themselves.”

If anyone knows where the camera is they can reach out to McDaniels through her social media accounts, her email brynmcdaniels@gmail.com, or drop the camera off at the Fairport Police Department.

She was at the festival Saturday between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.