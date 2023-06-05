ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds turned out Monday to honor fallen firefighters.

A golf tournament was hosted by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. The group remembers those lost, and provides resources to their families.

The fundraising event Monday featured around 500 golfers and more than 20 families of fallen firefighters.

Stacy Snyder-Morse, mother of Peyton Morse, remembered her son. Morse died in March 2021 after suffering a medical emergency at the New York State Fire Academy in Montour Falls. He was 21 years old.

Snyder-Morse shared more about why this tournament is important, especially for families who have lost their love ones.

“It means the world to us,” she said. “It’s difficult to talk about but when you’re in an environment that allows you your time and your space —and at the same time says ‘tell me about your firefighter’— You always know that there’s the tragedy end of things but when someone asks the simple question, it makes you first go back and think about who the person was.”

This is the 16th year of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation golf tournament.