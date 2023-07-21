ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A special sailboat was in Rochester Friday. It’s called The Golden Rule — created by the group Veterans for Peace.

Rochester and Monroe County leaders held a special reception for them Friday morning.

The sailboat is on a 15-month voyage across the US.

In 2010, the wreck of Golden Rule was found in northern California’s Humboldt Bay. Veterans of Peace spent the following five years restoring the boat.

Since then, Golden Rule has sailed over the Pacific Ocean along all of North America. Organizers say the purpose of the trip is to promote the abolition of nuclear weapons.