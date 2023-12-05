ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you have a sweet tooth, some “Sweet Creations” are coming your way for this year’s Christmas displays at the George Eastman Museum.

This marks the 28th year for the gingerbread houses exhibit, and they have over 50 to show you, all made by local businesses, families, professionals, and girl scouts. There’s also a tabletop tree exhibit, complete with a Bills-themed tree.

The museum’s curator spoke with News 8 on how these displays make it their busiest time of year.

“We have people that will hand out scavenger hunts and explain the holiday exhibits and where they’ll find them in the complex,” said George Eastman legacy curator Kathy Connor. “So we do get a lot of extra help, but it’s because we have thousands of visitors that come this time of year.”

The historic George Eastman House is all decked out for the holidays, and there’s live holiday music at the museum every Sunday afternoon.