MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WROC) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference at 2 p.m. Monday.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office said that the conference is related to recent law enforcement activity in the area. This press conference comes amid possible developments into the investigation of Brittanee Drexel’s disappearance.

Drexel, a Chili teenager, went missing in Myrtle Beach on April 25, 2009, and police have been looking for her since.

Raymond Moody, 62, was named a person of interest two years into the investigation and was arrested last Wednesday for obstruction of justice — the alleged offense was on the same date Drexel went missing.

It is still unknown if Moody’s arrest is connected to Drexel’s case.

Moody was a registered sex offender living in South Carolina when Drexel disappeared, but he was never charged with her murder.

The charge of obstruction of justice on the same date as Drexel’s disappearance has led to many unanswered questions:

Are police officially connecting Moody to the Drexel case? If so, what proof do they have? Police in the area recently reported the discovery of human remains — are they those of Drexel?

For now, it’s a story of speculation, which has dominated the case from the start, but all the family wants to know is what happened.

And potentially today the family and community will have that closure.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.