ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local law enforcement members are reflecting on the loss of one of their own.

Two people were killed Tuesday afternoon after a Mercy Flight helicopter crashed near Edgerton and Norton Roads in Genesee County. The victims were identified as 60-year-old James Sauer and 60-year-old Stewart Dietrick — a Bell Helicopter pilot from Texas.

Sauer, a Churchville resident, was a retired New York State Police pilot from Churchville who also served as a Rochester police officer from 1993 to 2001. Sauer spoke with News 8 in 2020, when he celebrated the end of his 40-year military flight career.

CWO4 James Sauer of Churchville just took his final National Guard flight after 40 years and 6,000 flight hours, landing at Roc int. Airport. He’s going to crack open his cold Genny and kick back pic.twitter.com/4Ppaaf0bwP — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) August 25, 2020

Sauer’s loss is painful for Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter, who describes the pilot as selfless, kindhearted, and always only a phone call away.

“You go through that denial stage, that a precious human being like Jim should not be lost off this earth this early,” said Baxter.

The sheriff says he is still in shock after hearing the news of the crash. He and Sauer were close and they worked together for several years with the Rochester Police Department. He said they remained close colleagues and friends ever since.

“Over the years, when he went to work for New York State Police, I was on the S.W.A.T. team, we use their air assets, they cover us on tactical situations, out here in the sheriff’s office we use them on missing persons, things like that so we always had a relationship going.”

Baxter said Sauer had a good sense of humor and was also a man of faith. The two of them attended the same church in Chili.

“The last time I saw him I gave him a hug,” Baxter said. “We were heading out the church door, it was Easter morning … If you go on the west side of the county, everybody knew him.”

Sauer and Deitrick took off from the Genesee County Airport in Batavia Tuesday. Mercy Flight has a hanger there and it was about three miles from the crash site. The two were on a training mission, with the intention of bettering themselves at saving lives. The sheriff says people don’t often realize the danger that comes with training missions.

“Training to keep these standards high, comes with risks to yourself,” Baxter said.

What’s giving the sheriff hope now are the memories.

“We had a young kid we deputized, a kid with autism, made him a sheriff for the day,” he said. “He loved aviation, so one phone call to Jim, he came out to the hangar, and before you know it Jimmy and Finn are crawling around in the helicopter.

“Now they’re best friends,” Baxter said. “That’s him. It’s a precious picture. I can’t look at it right now. I refuse to look at it because it makes you think of how good we have it, with people in our life like this guy.”

Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board are scheduled to provide an update Wednesday on a fatal medical helicopter crash in Genesee County.

According to New York State Police Maj. Eugene Staniszewski, the helicopter crashed into power lines as it went down, and the weather is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Investigators said at least one person may have witnessed the incident. Police said they were working to confirm reports that the helicopter’s engine was heard cutting in and out before the crash.

Authorities say NTSB, FAA, and Mercy Flight will continue to investigate the crash, and that crews plan on being at the scene through Wednesday. The investigation in full could take months to complete.

Mercy Flight is a non-profit provider of emergency and non-emergency air and ground medical transport that serves throughout the Finger Lakes and Western New York regions of the state.

Mercy Flight Central released a statement Tuesday evening, saying: “Our hearts are with Mercy Flight Inc. and all those involved in the aircraft mishap earlier today in Genesee County. We stand with them during this tragic time.“