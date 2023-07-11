ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —A Geneseo man was arrested Friday, accused of damaging vehicles by throwing rocks at them.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to West Lake Road in Geneseo around 5:30 p.m. Friday for the report of someone throwing rocks at cars. They found Sky Amish, 21, who was taken into custody after allegedly resisting arrest.

Investigators said Amish was intentionally damaging vehicles by throwing rocks. He was charged with felony criminal mischief and released to appear later in court.