ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Here is Love” — not the motto you might think of when it comes to a Summer camp. But this camp is a little different than most.

Genesee Valley Rotary Camp or GVRC, is a camp for kids with special needs. It takes place in Pike, NY, at a boy scout camp by the name of Camp Samwood. Once a year, usually in the third week of August, the rotary rents the camp from the scouts and GVRC welcomes campers ages 8-21. The Camp is put on by the local Rotary clubs, and most of the workers are volunteers, so the camp is completely free for the kids.

This camp is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, and wanted to share a bit of its camp magic with the rest of the world. This year’s theme was “Camp SamWoodstock”, so hippy tie dye, dancing, and music took center stage this year.

During the day, the campers occupy a wide range of activities out on by camp specialists. There’s Archery, Arts and Crafts, Pool and Rifely just to name a few. And every night there is a different event for the kids such as, musical guests, a carnival, an animal handler, skit night, and the week ends with a big dance that for some, is better than prom.



The camp primarily runs on donations, so if you want to help donate to this charitable cause and make next years camp even better for these kids, click here.