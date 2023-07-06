ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Genesee County enacted mandatory water restrictions for all public water supply users Thursday.
The restrictions are in effect until 10:00 p.m.
According to the county, the restrictions are necessary due to a failure of a pump controller in Batavia, coupled with the hot weather.
“The current water demand is exceeding the infrastructure’s capability to produce clean water,” the county announced in a tweet. “Restrictions are necessary to ensure that the limited public water supply is distributed equitably among all residents and essential services. The cooperation of all is vital.”
Under the restrictions:
- Outdoor watering is prohibited, including lawns, gardens, splash pads, car washing, and other non-essential water uses
- Fountains should be turned off, and water should not be used to fill pools or for other recreational purposes
- Limit showers to a maximum of five minutes, turning off the tap while lathering or brushing teeth
- Wait until after the restrictions to use dishwashers or washing machines
- Help spread the word to neighbors