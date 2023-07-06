ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Genesee County enacted mandatory water restrictions for all public water supply users Thursday.

The restrictions are in effect until 10:00 p.m.

According to the county, the restrictions are necessary due to a failure of a pump controller in Batavia, coupled with the hot weather.

“The current water demand is exceeding the infrastructure’s capability to produce clean water,” the county announced in a tweet. “Restrictions are necessary to ensure that the limited public water supply is distributed equitably among all residents and essential services. The cooperation of all is vital.”

Under the restrictions: