ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gates Police Department collaborated with Mark’s Pizzeria Saturday to participate in a hands-on safety reminder.

Officers said they passed out safety cards for kids. They also tagged along with delivery drivers to do safety inspections of homes and gives tips to families on how to keep their property secure. Children were also able to come pick up ID cards.

“I think it’s a good interaction to have the kids come down here and be able to get their ID card,” Marc Parina, Vice President of Mark’s Pizzeria, said. “[They] get some exposure and meet some of the police officers who are role models for them as well.”

The collaboration was a first, and both organizations said it was a mutually beneficial experience.

“It’s kind of a win win for everybody,” Parina said. “It’s a good perk for us to be involved with such a great cause, the customers get the safety check, and it looks great with the police department helping out with everybody too.”

The Gates Police Department is also preparing for their annual Santa Parade– happening at the end of December.