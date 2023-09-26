ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Gates man was arrested Monday and charged with animal cruelty and neglect after more than 200 cats were found in a home filled with “excrement and garbage.”

That’s according to the Lollypop Farm Humane Law Enforcement Department.

Investigators said they found 209 cats from the home on June 9. Of those cats, 107 were immediately taken to Lollypop Farm, many needing veterinary treatment.

Lollypop Farm was able to adopt out a number of cats, though some of the others were euthanized.

“The conditions on the premises were unsanitary and inhumane,” Vice President of Humane Law Enforcement Reno DiDomenico said in a statement issued Tuesday. “The house was filled with excrement and garbage, causing toxic ammonia levels.”

Reinhardt “Roy” Belke was charged with eight counts of overdriving, torturing, injuring animals and failure to provide sustenance; and 107 counts of failure to provide proper food and drink to an impounded animal. He was not charged for the cats investigators said he willingly surrendered to police.

To report suspected animal cruelty, call the Lollypop Farm Animal Cruelty Hotline at (585) 223-6500 or 911 for immediate life-threatening situations.