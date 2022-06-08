GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Campaign D, an autism advocacy and awareness group, is getting a new office space Friday, and will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate this accomplishment.

Founded and run by a group of friends on the spectrum, Campaign D hopes to start a dialogue and end the stigma surrounding autism.

They put on several initiatives, including support groups for parents, a lunch buddy program called “No One Eats Lunch Alone,” and panels for the community to learn about autism from autistic adults.

The ceremony will take place outside their new office at Advantage Federal Credit Union (AFCU), a partner of Campaign D, located at 1975 Buffalo Road.

The space was a donation from AFCU. Other local partners of the group include the Town of Gates, Roberts Wesleyan College, and the Church of Epiphany.

Gates was the first town in New York State deemed “autism friendly,” according to Campaign D, thanks to their work and the support of the community.