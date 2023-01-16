ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of NYSEG customers in Steuben County lost their gas service Monday, and the outage could last for days.

According to the Steuben County Office of Emergency Management, the outage affects about 600 homes and businesses in the Town of Wayne, as well as others in the Towns of Tyrone and Barrington.

Warming centers have been set up at the Tyrone Fire Department (3600 State Route 226) and the Hammondsport Fire Department (8521 State Route 54).

The county has released the following safety tips for those impacted by the outage: