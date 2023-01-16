ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of NYSEG customers in Steuben County lost their gas service Monday, and the outage could last for days.
According to the Steuben County Office of Emergency Management, the outage affects about 600 homes and businesses in the Town of Wayne, as well as others in the Towns of Tyrone and Barrington.
Warming centers have been set up at the Tyrone Fire Department (3600 State Route 226) and the Hammondsport Fire Department (8521 State Route 54).
The county has released the following safety tips for those impacted by the outage:
- Be aware of possible gas odors. While crews work throughout the day and night, there may be a slight odor of gas in the area. Residents who smell gas should leave the premises immediately and then call 911.
- Conserve hot water stored in hot water heater. Remember new water entering the water heater will not be heated.
- Call NYSEG at 1-800-572-1121 for utility related information.
- Call 911 in the event of an emergency.
- Avoid the use of propane, kerosene, torpedo or other heat producing devices inside your home. These appliances used to produce heat, require various forms of fuel to burn; however they can produce deadly carbon monoxide that can lead to certain death if exposed for any duration of time.
- Make sure smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are operational by testing them and replacing the battery.
- Use extreme caution when operating electrical space heaters. Make sure to create a minimum of 36″ circumstance around any space heater being used to warm your home.
- Do not overpower electrical power strips or connect more than one extension cord to an outlet. Turn off all electrical appliances when not in use.
- If using a fireplace to heat your home, be sure to use a metal screen or fireplace cover to preventing burning embers from entering your living space.
- For those using electric stoves, be mindful not to leave hand towels or muffs on a hot or burning stove grill. You don’t necessarily need an open flame to ignite combustible materials.
- Make certain that you and your family have practiced your home evacuation plan and that everyone knows how to safely escape and are familiar with a safe meeting place.