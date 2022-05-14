BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ten people were killed and three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.
People gather outside a supermarket where several people were killed in a shooting, Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y. Officials said the gunman entered the supermarket with a rifle and opened fire. Investigators believe the man may have been livestreaming the shooting and were looking into whether he had posted a manifesto online (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)