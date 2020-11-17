From opposite sides of the ocean, family connects with virtual Eastman Community Music School class

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Helen Dow and her sister Amanda Tucker are on opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean. Dow in Switzerland finishing her PhD and Tucker in Rochester. They each have a two-year old child. Through one virtual music class, the sisters and their children found a way to spend time with each other, after going two years without seeing one another in person.

The class is run through the Eastman Community Music School. It is an early development music class for young children.

Laura Turley is the teacher for the class, who says it helps children develop their communication and listening skills, through music and movement. “In our class we get to incorporate fun things, we have scarves for movement and play, we try to get kids physically involved, and we’ll incorporate some shakers,” she said. The sisters say they were able to find materials to use at home as instruments.

“With our youngest students we focus on parent and child involvement through facial expressions, modelling pitches and movements,” said Turley.

The class happened every Saturday morning this Fall – and not too long after, grandparents of the kids (Benny and Myra) ended up joining. The family says it turned into one big family reunion to look forward to each week. The grandparents, logging on all the way from California – the other end of the country.

“Usually when we went in person they would visit at some point, and I thought well they can come in Zoom, why not,” said Tucker.

“It’s been awesome to see her (Myra) every week, kind of makes her as a real person to Benny,” said Tucker. She says she has taken the class before, but wanted to introduce her sister.

The sisters say the class exceeds any ordinary FaceTime visit. It’s a time for singing, dancing, moving and interacting with other children.

“We get to have it in English and from our culture,” said Dow. “Otherwise I wouldn’t even know how to find that here … It’s fun to see other kids, not just adult faces, I get to see my nephew play.”

While everyone agreed it’s hard to replace to experience of an in-person class, both sisters say it made connecting easier. Without the class, it would’ve been difficult to form set times each week to be with each other.

“It’s kind of nice to have a set time where that’s what we do at that time,” said Dow.

“We also do group FaceTime and you know probably group Zoom Christmas,” said Tucker.

The class will happen virtually this spring as well – both sisters say they are ready to sign up again.