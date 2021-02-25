Friend of Brighton student who died in Ecuador: ‘He was a one-in-a-million soccer player and nice person’

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) —The community is remembering Brighton High School sophomore Joshua Ulloa who died earlier this week in a motorcycle crash in Ecuador.

Josh’s friends describe him as a hard worker on and off the soccer field. His coach said he was a one-in-a-million soccer player gone too soon.

CJ Salatino has played soccer with Josh since he was 13-years-old.

“He was always there for me, always passed around the ball with me and gave me someone to talk to. He was just an all around nice person,” he said.

He said Monday’s news was a shock.

“That’s not something anyone would expect to happen, he’s 15-years-old he has a whole life ahead of him, and he was on vacation he was so excited to come back and play with us.”

Darren Wynne coaches the 2005 Northeast Rush select team. Josh was one of his players. He said he talked to Josh before he left for Ecuador with his family.

“I kind of joked around with him saying, ‘hey if you sign with one of those South American teams down there I’m your agent I want a piece of that.’ So he was just laughing and he was like, ‘no coach I’ll be back I want to play for you,'” the coach said. “I couldn’t believe it, I thought it was some kind of- I just couldn’t get my head around it. I just talked to the kid.”

CJ said he’ll miss Josh as a teammate and more importantly as a friend.

“It’s sort of just a reminder that if you have a friend out there go talk to them see how they’re doing get to catch up with them because you never know when it could be their last week and you won’t get the chance to say goodbye.”

Brighton is offering counseling services to students this week. A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover funeral expenses.