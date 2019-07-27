Four killed in single-vehicle crash in Allegany County

BURNS, N.Y. (WROC) —–UPDATE: Three Dansville Central School students were killed in the crash in Allegany County on Saturday at around 4:30 a.m. A fourth DHS student involved in the accident was taken to Strong Hospital and is listed in stable condition. The fifth victim was not a DHS student.

Troopers out of SP Amity and Troop E said five people were traveling in the vehicle on County Route 13C in the town of Burns.

Police said the driver failed to stop for a stop sign at the T-intersection at County Route 13C and County Route 13 and struck an earth embankment then a tree.

Mercy Flight transported one of the passengers to Strong Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.

The driver and the other three occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Collision Reconstruction Unit assisted in this investigation.

This is still an ongoing investigation.