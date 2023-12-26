ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A recent outbreak of canine parvovirus has killed at least 10 dogs at the city’s animal shelter, Rochester Animal Services, on Verona Street.

Otherwise known as ‘parvo,’ the viral disease is highly contagious in dogs and can cause various gastrointestinal issues. In many unvaccinated cases, the disease often results in death.

The shelter says the outbreak started just before the holiday weekend, and effectively pauses all intakes into the new year.

Community animal advocate Suzanne Nugent has been working with the shelter’s staff to place the remaining dogs with loving homes, and says the need for fosters remains.

Over the weekend, and with support from the community and neighboring counties, she says 15 of them have been safely relocated.

“I didn’t question it. I didn’t think twice,” said Nugent, “I’m posting dogs as they are readily able to leave the shelter for a foster home and then I’ll update my Facebook page with the dogs and a little bit of a description, and encouraging people to just call my phone number, so I can expedite their information over to the vet and in the hands of the adoption and foster coordinators.”

Nugent also credits the Wyoming County and Erie County SPCAs for taking some of the 15 dogs in.

The need, she says, isn’t going away as roughly two dozen more dogs are in need of placements.

“If we can get people to come in and foster and take those dogs out of the building that are medically cleared to leave, it allows the shelter staff to move these other dogs around, and clean the areas,” said Nugent, “Anybody that has a room, a basement, an extra bedroom, it’s doing a lot for an animal in need.”

News 8 has reached out to the city for comment on the outbreak and has not heard back.

Anyone interested in fostering a dog is asked to call Rochester Animal Services during business hours at 585-428-7274.