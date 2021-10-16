Foreign medical professionals to assist in local ‘Vax to School’ clinics, outreach

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The ‘Vax to School’ campaign aims to immunize kids and teenagers aged 12 to 18. The first clinic for Rochester launched Saturday at The Vineyard Farm, on the City’s Westside.

The Vineyard Farm has been serving the 14605 zip code with vaccines, information and survival kits ever since May. Organizers go door-to-door with outreach and hosts vaccine clinics every Saturday.

The reason behind their added commitment to provide COVID-19 treatment? For the betterment of others.

“Our zip code 14605 was last in the state as far as vaccinations in April,” Sister Marsha Allen said.

The #VaxtoSchool clinic encourages youth to get vaccinated, ask questions, receive care packages with PPE and school supplies.

Amid recent staffing shortages however, the local clinic is receiving extra help from outside the country.

Medical Director of Global Humanitarian Surround Care Dr. Joseph Prosper comes from Haiti.

He’s one of 12 Haitians to be stationed at the farm, as part of Governor Hochul’s recent executive order to expand the health care work force. The order comes as health care systems across the state face severe staffing shortages.

“We have a delegation of physicians from Haiti that should be arriving October into early November,” Dr. Prosper said.

Dr. Prosper and others will assist with on-site and mobile clinics, door-to-door outreach and telemedicine appointments.

He says he’s feeling at home here — and wants others to come out and feel that too.

“This is more than a vaccination site. It’s a community gathering,” Dr. Prosper said. “We have the vineyard, sometimes the [youth] help with the crops and so forth, you know they align with nature.”

The end goal remains the same — get through the pandemic together, putting differences aside.

“I’m just hopeful that we don’t politicize something that has taken lives unnecessarily, the human heart has to shift,” Allen said.

Organizers say there wasn’t a great turnout Saturday for younger ages, the weather was less than ideal.

The farm will continue to vaccinate all ages every Saturday, in addition to the campaign. The campaign runs every Saturday through the end of December.

Walk-ins are welcome. For information on the state’s initiative to raise vaccination rates in youth, click here.